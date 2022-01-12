Jim Irsay: This bad taste will fuel and motivate us even more

Getty Images

The Colts went into Week 18 as two-touchdown favorites to beat the Jaguars and advance to the postseason, but a funny thing happened on the way to the playoffs.

The Jaguars pushed the Colts around all day en route to a 26-11 win that joined other results in assuring that the Colts’ season ended short of the postseason. Indianapolis had also lost to the Raiders in Week 17, so it was a doubly disappointing end for a team that had picked up some promising wins over the course of the season.

On Wednesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay released a statement to fans about the bitter end to the season.

“When we started 0-3, we knew the rest of this season would be an uphill climb,” Irsay said. “We all were hopeful we could dig our way out of the hole and reach the playoffs, and we should have. But we ended our season in perhaps the worst way possible and missed our chance to compete for history. The buck stops with me, and this experience makes me even more determined to bring Indiana a contending team. We are already working toward the future, and I’m going to do whatever it takes to put us in a position to win next year and for years to come. As always, thank you for your support of the Colts in 2021. This was a rough way to end our year, but this bad taste will fuel and motivate us even more for next season. I promise you there are some exciting days to come.”

Among the questions for the Colts to answer in the future is whether Carson Wentz is going to be the long-term quarterback. Head coach Frank Reich stopped well short of saying that this week and the issue will continue to be front and center after Wentz’s poor play contributed to the surprising end of the Colts’ season.