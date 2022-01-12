Jimmy Garoppolo officially limited Wednesday

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was limited in Wednesday’s practice as expected.

Garoppolo has a torn ligament and chipped bone in his right thumb. He said before practice that his thumb was sore after Sunday’s victory over the Rams but was feeling better Wednesday.

Left tackle Trent Williams (elbow) did not practice but is improving after sitting out Sunday’s Week 18 game. He said he expects to play against the Cowboys, though he might require a brace.

Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) also sat out Wednesday. He rushed for 85 yards against the Rams.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), linebacker Marcell Harris (Achilles), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin) and punter Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion) were limited.