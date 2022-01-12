Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller remain limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (knee) and running back Josh Jacobs (ribs) remained limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Waller played in Sunday’s overtime win over the Chargers, his first action since Thanksgiving. He made two catches on nine targets for 22 yards. He played 78 percent of the offensive snaps.

Jacobs rushed for a career-high 132 yards in playing 57 of 80 snaps.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back, knee) didn’t practice for the second consecutive day.

Cornerback Casey Hayward (ankle) remained limited.

Safety Trevon Moehrig (shoulder) returned to a full practice after being limited Tuesday.