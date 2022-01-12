Maxx Crosby is the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been one of the most effective edge rushers in football this season with his high pressure rate.

He was plenty effective defending both the run and pass in Las Vegas’ thrilling 35-32 overtime victory over the Chargers and now has been named defensive player of the week for his performance.

Crosby finished the game with six total tackles, 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, four QB hits, and three passes defensed. There was a third-quarter sack to induce a punt, a fourth-quarter sack that put Los Angeles well behind the chains — though quarterback Justin Herbert erased that to throw a touchdown on fourth-and-21.

Crosby also initially had a strip-sack, but it was correctly overturned upon review. But he did secure a QB hit on Herbert when he threw an interception to cornerback Casey Hayward.

Crosby ended the 2021 season with 8.0 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 30 quarterback hits. Now he and the Raiders will play in the franchise’s first playoff game since 2016 this weekend when they take on the Bengals.