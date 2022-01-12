Miles Sanders listed as limited in practice for Eagles

Getty Images

Eagles running back Miles Sanders missed the last two games of the regular season after breaking his hand, but head coach Nick Sirianni said he was hopeful to have him back against the Buccaneers and Wednesday brought a positive development on that front.

Sanders was listed as a limited participant in the team’s first practice of the week. That listing was an estimation of his participation in an actual practice as the Eagles were limited to a walkthrough on Wednesday.

Given his absence from the field the last two weeks, the listing for Sanders is a step in the right direction regardless of the type of practice the team held.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (rest), right tackle Lane Johnson (rest, knee), center Jason Kelce (rest), and defensive end Josh Sweat (illness) wouldn’t have practiced Wednesday.

Linebacker Shaun Bradley (stinger), guard Landon Dickerson (thumb), tackle Andre Dillard (knee), guard Nate Herbig (ankle), and wide receiver Greg Ward (back) were all listed as limited. Quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) would have been a full participant.