PFT’s 2021 executive of the year: Bill Belichick

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 12, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
After the Patriots went 7-9 in the first year of the post-Tom Brady era, the franchise elected to do something different in the offseason.

The team stormed out of the gates in free agency, committing significant money to players like linebacker Matthew Judon, tight end Hunter Henry, tight end Jonnu Smith, and cornerback Jalen Mills.

New England also brought back offensive tackle Trent Brown, acquiring him from the Raiders for a fifth-round pick.

The flurry of deals was uncharacteristic of how the team has operated for many years under Bill Belichick, the team’s head coach and de facto General Manager.

And while New England initially brought back quarterback Cam Newton after he started 15 games for the club in 2020, the team then elected to use its first-round pick on quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones was thought of by some as a potential top-five pick. But the Patriots didn’t have to use any extra draft capital to select the former Alabama quarterback, waiting to pick him at their own spot at No. 15 overall.

After a training camp quarterback competition, the Patriots elected to release Cam Newton and make Jones an unquestioned QB1. It’s only been a season, but Jones looks the part so far, having completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 picks as a rookie.

And now the Patriots are back in the postseason after compiling a 10-7 record.

For Belichick’s shrewd deals and acquisitions, he is PFT’s 2021 executive of the year.

Judon has been one of the year’s most effective free agent signings, recording 12.5 sacks in his first year as a Patriot. Kyle Van Noy, who New England also brought back in free agency, is second on the team with 5.0.

Henry was especially effective as a red zone target, catching a team-high nine touchdowns. Kendrick Bourne signed a three-year, $15 million deal and was second on the team with five TD receptions.
As for rookies, second-round defensive tackle Christian Barmore played in all 17 games, recording 46 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. And fourth-round running back Rhamondre Stevenson finished second on the team with 606 yards rushing with five touchdowns.

There were other contenders for executive of the year. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst made several moves to keep Green Bay at the top of the NFC for the second year in a row — including trading for receiver Randall Cobb and picking up cornerback Rasul Douglas. And Bucs G.M. Jason Licht helped bring back all of Tampa Bay’s starters and key role players from the team’s Super Bowl victory last year.

But after significantly re-tooling the roster to bring New England back to the postseason, Belichick gets the nod.

13 responses to “PFT’s 2021 executive of the year: Bill Belichick

  1. Howie Roseman saved the Eagles by unloading 103 mil and Wentz on the colts. Also snagged 3 firsts

  2. So Bill Belichick won Executive of the Year because he set the bar so low for himself previously thanks to years of lousy draft picks?

    How about Jason Licht who resigned every Super Bowl starter for the first time in the history of the salary cap era? Did we forget about that one?

  3. I had Trent Baalke but I see the argument for Bill. I feel like I heard Baalke’s name more than any other GM though

  5. Forced to spend a boatload on free agents because you botched the draft the last few years, then gets executive of the year? Checks out.

  6. Obviously the right call going with Jones as QB1. Even if it means the kid takes his rookie lumps.

    Couldn’t stomach another season of watching Cant try to throw a football like a shotput.

  7. They lost a few close ones and could have easily been 12-5 or 13-4. Mac Jones, despite being the 5th QB picked, had the best year of the rookie QBs. Time will tell who becomes the Rick Mirer or Ryan Leaf of the bunch.

  9. I have a hard time with the Belichick as GOAT coach argument.

    He has the most rings so that’s one argument. But that has to do with players more than coaches and Bill even said so himself.

    It’s indisputable Bill is one of the all time greats. But how do you say – for example Bill > Lombardi? What makes Bill greater than Lombardi? And vice versa? It’s tough. Bill had all his success with one QB as we all know. So did Noll. So did Walsh. Then there’s Joe Gibbs who proved he could win no matter who his QB is. Bill has also benefited from being the only legendary coach in the game in his era. Gibbs had to deal with the likes of Landry and Walsh in his era. So is Gibbs better than Bill? What about Shula? Shula’s coaching tree is better than Bill’s. Also has more wins. But Shula had Marino and couldn’t win any rings with him. So what does that tell you? You could go in circles all day on this.

    For me Bill belongs in the top tier of coaches with a handful of others and then I’ll let everyone else argue over that. 🙂

  10. Can’t believe I am going to say this;

    Mike Brown

    To have that blind squirrel actually find a pile of nuts after all this time?! It simply must be celebrated.

  12. I can’t tell ya how many times in the past he deserved to win it, so this year, it’s a slam dunk.

    There’s not really one GM who is in the same ballpark in NFL history, so I guess this sort of has penalized him for 20 years.

    He should have won in 2014, 2016, with the in-season trades that no one ever does, to help those teams win SBs and out them over the top, amongst other seasons as well, but he gets punished for some odd reason, other than jealousy.

    It’s not 2001 when they ended up winning it all (unlikely), but the draft and FAs were pretty darn good and the bashing he took as he strategically rebuilt overnight was outrageously great.

    The jealousy is so strong, people can’t stand it when he quietly succeeds.

    Thanks to the greatest GM and Coach who ever lived. Thanks for everything.

  13. LOL.

    $100 Million shopping spree to get swept by Miami.

    And they still need a QB for the future. Or they can just keep Mac Jones to the delight of the rest of the division.

    LOL.

    Bill Belichek?

