Rams sign Eric Weddle, Blake Countess to practice squad, place Jordan Fuller on IR

Getty Images

The Rams placed safety Jordan Fuller on injured reserve Wednesday.

Fuller, a captain and the defensive play caller, is out for the season after injuring his ankle in Week 18. He started 16 games this season and made 113 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.

Safety Taylor Rapp is in concussion protocol, leaving Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess the next players up on the depth chart.

The Rams signed defensive back Jake Gervase to the active roster. He has spent most of the season on the practice squad.

Gervase has played 30 special teams snaps in two games.

The Rams also announced they signed defensive backs Eric Weddle, Blake Countess and Sharrod Neasman to the practice squad.

Weddle hasn’t played since 2019 when he played all 16 games for the Rams in his only season with them. Countess hasn’t played since 2020 when he played two games for the Eagles. Neasman played 11 games with the Jets this season and made 14 tackles, an interception and three pass breakups.