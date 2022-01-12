Report: Bears request permission to interview Eliot Wolf for G.M.

Getty Images

The Bears are looking at a member of the Patriots’ front office to potentially be their next General Manager.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago has requested permission to interview Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf.

Wolf has been with the Patriots since March 2020 after spending a pair of seasons as the Browns’ assistant General Manager.

The son of Hall of Famer Ron Wolf, Eliot joined the Packers as a pro personnel assistant in 2004 and worked his way up to director of football operations before leaving for the Browns job.

He’s received several interviews to become a G.M. before, though Brian Gutekunst was named Packers G.M. to succeed Ted Thompson in 2018.

The Bears are Wolf’s first known interview of the 2022 cycle.