Report: Dolphins request interview with Leslie Frazier

The Dolphins have requested an interview with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

Miami fired Brian Flores on Monday.

The Bears also have requested to talk to Frazier, who has spent the past five seasons as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator.

Frazier has head coaching experience, taking over the Vikings as interim coach in 2010 before getting the full-time job from 2011-13. He went 21-32-1 and made the postseason once in his tenure in Minnesota.

The Dolphins also have requested interviews with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.