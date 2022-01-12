Report: Vikings to interview Buccaneers executive John Spytek for G.M.

Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have requested permission to speak with Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek for their General Manager vacancy, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Spytek has spent the last six seasons working with the Buccaneers front office. He joined the team as director of pro personnel before being promoted to vice president last year.

Spytek played linebacker at the University of Michigan from 1999-2002 and began working in the NFL in 2004 as an intern with the Detroit Lions. He interned again with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005 before moving into a full-time scouting role in 2006. He became the Cleveland Browns director of college scouting in 2010 before moving on to join the Denver Broncos scouting department in 2013.

Spyktek left the Broncos to move to Tampa following Denver’s Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Skytek is the fourth known candidate to replace fired General Manager Rick Spielman. Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf and Browns executives Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Glenn Cook have also received interview requests from the Vikings.