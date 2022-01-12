Robbie Gould’s double duty lands him NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The 49ers have relied on Robbie Gould‘s placekicking ability for years and they expanded his portfolio in last Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Rams.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky suffered a concussion during the first half of the game, so Gould took over his responsibilities for the rest of the afternoon. He punted twice for 90 yards as the 49ers were able to climb out of a 17-3 hole and send the game to overtime.

Once in overtime, Gould capped the opening drive with a 24-yard field goal that wound up providing the margin of victory once the 49ers defense stopped the Rams. That field foal and all three extra points Gould hit came with backup holder Kyle Juszczyk filling in for Wishnowsky, so Gould proved adaptable on multiple fronts.

The NFL named Gould the NFC’s special teams player of the week on Wednesday. It’s the 10th time he has taken those honors since entering the league in 2005.