Stefon Diggs: I played in one of the coldest games it history, I’ll be alright Saturday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2022, 11:02 AM EST
Forecasts for Saturday in Buffalo currently call for high temperatures of 10 degrees and a low of two degrees, but wide receiver Stefon Diggs isn’t worried about being too cold on the field.

Diggs was a member of the Vikings when they hosted the Seahawks in a January 2016 playoff game that was played outdoors at the University of Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium because the Vikings were waiting on their stadium to be finished. Temperatures hit negative-six degrees at kickoff that day and the wind chill made it feel even colder, so Diggs isn’t concerned with being able to handle the conditions this weekend.

“It’s just going to be so cold, bro. My fingers get cold, toes get cold,” Diggs said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “As soon as you come off [the field the trainers are] like, ‘do you need a coat?’ And you’re just like, ‘nah, get away from me.’ But they’re always there for me, so I feel like I’ll be fine. . . . I’m not too much of a complainer, and I played in one of the coldest games in history, like when we played in the playoffs vs. Seattle at the Minnesota Gophers stadium. It was like negative something. So this ain’t nothing. I’ll be alright.”

The regular season matchup between the Bills and Patriots in Buffalo this year took place amid strong winds that led the Patriots to attempt just three passes en route to a win. Saturday’s winds are not expected to be the same kind of factor, so it will be a matter of handling the cold on both sides of the field.

  1. Watching Jones try to throw in this weather is going to worth the price of admission. What team doesn’t want a QB that can’t throw?

  3. I don’t think anyone WANTS to play in the freezing cold but it’s playoff football in January. Only one team will be left standing what ever the temperature is.

    Ah yes, the Vikes lost that game 10-9, so neither team put up much offense in the frigid conditions. To Diggs’ credit, he led all Vikes receivers with 26 yards that day.

    The Bills have played exceptionally well in playoff games at home, no doubt in part due to the elements. However, the Pats aren’t exactly a warm-weather team. This should be a slugfest and might be the closest contest this weekend.

  6. toothfairyretributionmanifesto says:
    January 12, 2022 at 11:12 am
    “I’m not too much of a complainer”… SINCE WHEN?!?

    ~~~~~~~~~

    I haven’t seen much complaining while he has been in Buffalo, which is when I started paying attention to him…

  8. Oh please, it was 30 below (wind chill) when my beloved Dan Fouts Chargers had to play in the freezer bowl. We had a great owner back then named Gene Klein.

  9. Intense activity has the oppposite effect of wind-chill, adding some 40-degrees to what it feels like. These guys are beasts and they have resources on the sidelines to help them cope.

    The real “crazy ones” will be in the stands.

  10. Will be interested in how many hoodies Belichick wears. Gonna have to put the sleeves back on those suckers.

  11. touchback6 says:
    January 12, 2022 at 11:08 am
    ———-

    Bills got unlucky with the matc up. They obviously should still win, but any other team in this weather and they would have won easily. Patriots will be ready, including Mac. Doesn’t matter how much he throws. Only matters if they win.

  12. warhawk7611 says:
    January 12, 2022 at 11:34 am
    _________

    Actually it was -9° air temperature, -37° with the wind chill factor.

  14. The real “crazy ones” will be in the stands.
    —————————————————-
    You got that right!!

