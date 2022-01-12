Stefon Diggs: I played in one of the coldest games it history, I’ll be alright Saturday

Getty Images

Forecasts for Saturday in Buffalo currently call for high temperatures of 10 degrees and a low of two degrees, but wide receiver Stefon Diggs isn’t worried about being too cold on the field.

Diggs was a member of the Vikings when they hosted the Seahawks in a January 2016 playoff game that was played outdoors at the University of Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium because the Vikings were waiting on their stadium to be finished. Temperatures hit negative-six degrees at kickoff that day and the wind chill made it feel even colder, so Diggs isn’t concerned with being able to handle the conditions this weekend.

“It’s just going to be so cold, bro. My fingers get cold, toes get cold,” Diggs said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “As soon as you come off [the field the trainers are] like, ‘do you need a coat?’ And you’re just like, ‘nah, get away from me.’ But they’re always there for me, so I feel like I’ll be fine. . . . I’m not too much of a complainer, and I played in one of the coldest games in history, like when we played in the playoffs vs. Seattle at the Minnesota Gophers stadium. It was like negative something. So this ain’t nothing. I’ll be alright.”

The regular season matchup between the Bills and Patriots in Buffalo this year took place amid strong winds that led the Patriots to attempt just three passes en route to a win. Saturday’s winds are not expected to be the same kind of factor, so it will be a matter of handling the cold on both sides of the field.