Tee Higgins limited in Wednesday’s practice with foot injury

Getty Images

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins was not on the practice report Tuesday. He was on it Wednesday.

Higgins popped up with a foot injury that limited him.

He was healthy scratch in Sunday’s loss to the Browns, finishing his season with 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns.

Cornerback Ricardo Allen (concussion) and receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) had limited work Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s session. Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (ankle) was upgraded to full participation.

Cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle) remained limited, and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) didn’t practice again.

Quarterback Joe Burrow (knee) was among the seven players who had a second consecutive full practice.