Tyreek Hill fully participates in Chiefs practice

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill played sparingly last Saturday because of a heel injury, but the team didn’t restrict him during Wednesday’s practice.

Hill was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday’s injury report. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that he anticipates Hill will be able to play against the Steelers on Sunday night and Wednesday’s activity level strengthens that feeling.

Reid also said he thinks running back Darrell Williams will be able to play through a toe injury. Williams joined fellow backfield member Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) in having limited practice sessions. Edwards-Helaire also sat out last Saturday.

Left tackle Orlando Brown (calf), linebacker Willie Gay (wrist), tight end Travis Kelce (hip), safety Tyrann Mathieu (knee), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee), and right tackle Andrew Wylie (glute) joined Hill as full participants Wednesday.