Video of Antonio Brown’s shirtless exit becomes an NFT

Getty Images

The NFT craze continues, with one of the craziest moments in recent NFL history now available for purchase.

Via TMZ.com, the original fan footage of Antonio Brown‘s shirtless exit from MetLife Stadium after he was cut during the Week 17 Buccaneers-Jets game will go up for auction on Thursday.

The video, viewed more than 11.5 million times online, was shot from the stands. TMZ.com estimates that it could generate a winning bid of $1.5 million.

Many don’t understand the reasoning behind paying for the original digital version of something that can be seen anywhere and everywhere. As it has been explained to me by someone who far better understands the situation, ownership of an original video or digital artwork in a virtual online wallet is no different than owning the original Mona Lisa. Millions can buy and own a copy. But there’s only one original.

As to the AB video, there’s only one original. And someone is going to be buying it at auction, with bidding that starts tomorrow.