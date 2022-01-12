With need at safety, Rams bring back Eric Weddle

Getty Images

Safety Eric Weddle announced his retirement in February 2020, but he’s putting it on pause to rejoin the Rams.

Weddle’s agent David Canter announced that Weddle is signing with the Rams and joining the team for their postseason run. Weddle started every game for the Rams during his final NFL season.

The move comes with the Rams shorthanded at safety heading into their Monday night home game against the Cardinals in the Wild Card round. Jordan Fuller is out for the year with an ankle injury and Taylor Rapp is in the concussion protocol, which could leave the team without both of its starters on the back end.

After two years out of the league, Weddle is an unorthodox choice to fill in for missing players but the Rams are obviously hoping that there’s enough muscle memory left in the former All-Pro for him to help their bid to advance to the divisional round.