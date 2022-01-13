Bengals list Josh Tupou as doubtful; Jalen Davis, Stanley Morgan as questionable

Getty Images

The Bengals are healthy heading into their wild-card playoff game against the Raiders. Only three players have designations for Saturday.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) is doubtful.

Tupou played 22 defensive snaps and four on special teams in Week 18. He played all 17 games with nine starts this season and made 12 tackles.

Cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle) and receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) are questionable.

Davis played 15 games this season, seeing action on 66 defensive snaps and 102 on special teams.

Morgan played all 17 games with one start. He is a core special teams player, seeing action on 135 offensive snaps and 312 on special teams. Morgan made 11 tackles on special teams and had three touches for 14 yards on offense during the regular season.

Receiver Tee Higgins does not have a designation after another limited practice. He popped up on the practice report Wednesday with a foot injury, but head coach Zac Taylor said earlier in the day Higgins is good to go.

Higgins was second on the team with 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns this season.