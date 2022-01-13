Champ Kelly interviewing for Bears G.M. opening Thursday

Getty Images

The Bears have added an in-house name to the list of candidates for their General Manager opening.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is interviewing assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly on Thursday. Kelly was hired as the team’s director of pro scouting in 2015 and moved into his current position in 2017.

Kelly interviewed with the Broncos and Panthers last year and he interviewed with the Jets before they hired Joe Douglas in 2019. His name has not come up in conjunction with any of the other openings this cycle.

Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook interviewed with the Bears on Wednesday and the team is set to meet with Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland on Friday.