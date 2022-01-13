Chris Ballard won’t commit to Carson Wentz remaining in Indianapolis

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 13, 2022, 12:34 PM EST
NFL: JAN 09 Colts at Jaguars
Getty Images

The Colts don’t have a first-round pick this year because they traded it to the Eagles for Carson Wentz. But they may be ready to cut their losses.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said today that while he thought he was making the right move when he acquired Wentz, he can’t commit to Wentz remaining in Indianapolis.

“At the time, we felt it was the right decision,” Ballard said. “I’m not going to make a comment on who is going to be here next year and who is not.”

Ballard’s comments echo those of Colts head coach Frank Reich, who also declined to give Wentz a vote of confidence for 2022.

Wentz is currently slated to have a cap number of $28.3 million for the 2022 season, but the Colts could save $13.3 million in cap space by cutting him, in which case he would have only a dead cap number of $15 million. The Colts may also explore trading Wentz, although it remains to be seen whether any team would be willing to take him on at this point. A year after the Eagles decided to move on from Wentz, Ballard sounded like the Colts are ready to do so as well.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Chris Ballard won’t commit to Carson Wentz remaining in Indianapolis

  2. I seriously now doubt if Wentz could have pulled off that SB for the Eagles if he was healthy instead of Files. Looks like Wentz woulda Wentzed

  4. He has had one bad year since his rookie year: 16td/14int, 33td/7int, 21td/7int, 27td/7int, 16td/15int, 27td/7int. He was 10th in passing TD and had the second best td-int ratio behind Aaron Rodgers. He had one healthy starting WR all year. The final game people blame him for the loss but their 1800 yard RB Jonathan Taylor was shut down (15 carries/77 yards/0td), defense gave up 26 points and Reich’s playcalling was awful. Wentz played bad that game no dobut but the entire team did.

  5. Wentz has been a bust for a #2 overall draft pick. But I think the Colts are stuck with him unless they manage to lure Luck out of retirement.

  6. When Wentz hears this news he is going to have a melt down and behave like a toddler. It’s going to get ugly in Indianapolis.
    Wentz is not a leader.

  7. It sure looks like Wentz is about to enter the journeyman backup/bridge starter phase of his career.

  8. As has been noted elsewhere it only makes sense to move on from Wentz if they find an upgrade somewhere else.

    Nick Foles is available and I’d like to see the Colts sign him to a one year deal. He doesn’t have the physical talent of Wentz but he can be an effective game manager if not asked to carry the team and most importantly does not curl up into a little ball in important games.

    As a bonus, if Foles is on the team, Wentz may be willing to forfeit any remaining money he’s owed just to get out of there. I’m sure walking past a statue of SB MVP Foles every day in Philly was one of the reasons he wanted out.

  9. I could have told the Colts that Carson Yutz isn’t worth spit. I’ve noticed he lacks intelligence and common sense for years. He was lucky for a year. He can’t learn to slide and is slow on processing the field. He was highly overrated coming out of college. The Philthy team was taken and now the Colts were fleeced as well. Yutz might make an average backup if you have no other choice.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.