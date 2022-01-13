Colts GM Chris Ballard: No excuses for getting our ass beat in Jacksonville

Getty Images

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard says the Colts can’t accept the results from Sunday’s season-ending loss in Jacksonville, when Indianapolis needed only to beat the worst team in the NFL to get to the playoffs, and instead went home with a loss.

“I won’t sit up here and make excuses at to why we got our ass beat in Jacksonville, because that’s what happened. We got our ass beat,” Ballard said today at his season-ending press conference.

Ballard said he and head coach Frank Reich have high expectations and know that they fell short this season.

“Don’t like to lose. It’s not acceptable. And we won’t accept it,” Ballard said.

Ultimately, Ballard acknowledged, a GM is judged on his record, and he’s the GM of a 9-8 team that didn’t make the playoffs and “embarrassed ourselves” in the final game of the season. Ballard said he’ll evaluate everything in his attempt to put together a Colts roster that won’t miss the playoffs in 2022.