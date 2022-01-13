Cowboys brace for potential invasion of 49ers fans

Getty Images

The Faithful travel well. Very well, as the Rams learned in Week 18.

Well enough that America’s Team is bracing for an invasion of 49ers fans on Sunday afternoon.

Sports Business Journal recently crafted an item collecting various stories regarding the subject of San Francisco partisans getting tickets to the first playoff game between the two teams since the 1994 NFC Championship.

Owner Jerry Jones, as noted in the item, has downplayed the possibility of a 49ers takeover of the stadium, but Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News points out that, for the 2014 regular-season opener, the 49ers won at AT&T Stadium with a crowd that “looked almost as red as it did blue and white, and at certain points sounded so.”

Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram points out that it’s simply good business for Cowboys ticket holders to flip the seats for a profit, even if it mean more 49ers fans at the game. As Engel notes, no one knows better than Jones the basic realities of business.

And, frankly, the transactions usually enrich Jones. With the NFL coordinating the online scalping operation — and with a very real possibility of the entire process landing on a league-controlled blockchain apparatus, no transaction of tickets will happen without the NFL getting a cut.

In other words, when blue turns red at AT&T Stadium, the only color Jones eventually will see is green.