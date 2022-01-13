Diontae Johnson: Once we win, don’t try to hop back on the bandwagon

Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, the Steelers went to Kansas City and got their clocks cleaned, falling to the Chiefs 36-10.

Now as the two teams meet again in the Wild Card round, Kansas City is a 12.5-point favorite, according to PointsBet.

That’s not a problem for Pittsburgh receiver Diontae Johnson. in fact, he finds it motivating to be a double-digit underdog in the postseason.

“For sure. People are expecting us to go out there and have another tough loss like that. That’s what they expect. They don’t expect us to come back with a better plan,” Johnson said Thursday, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I like being in this situation because once we win, don’t try to hop back on the bandwagon. Remember all that stuff you’re saying now. I’m just going to leave it like that.”

The Steelers finished the regular season 9-7-1 ranking 21st in points scored and 20th in points allowed to capture their playoff spot. At 12-5, Kansas City ended the regular season fourth in points scored and eighth in points allowed.