Diontae Johnson: Once we win, don’t try to hop back on the bandwagon

Just a few weeks ago, the Steelers went to Kansas City and got their clocks cleaned, falling to the Chiefs 36-10.

Now as the two teams meet again in the Wild Card round, Kansas City is a 12.5-point favorite, according to PointsBet.

That’s not a problem for Pittsburgh receiver Diontae Johnson. in fact, he finds it motivating to be a double-digit underdog in the postseason.

“For sure. People are expecting us to go out there and have another tough loss like that. That’s what they expect. They don’t expect us to come back with a better plan,” Johnson said Thursday, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I like being in this situation because once we win, don’t try to hop back on the bandwagon. Remember all that stuff you’re saying now. I’m just going to leave it like that.”

The Steelers finished the regular season 9-7-1 ranking 21st in points scored and 20th in points allowed to capture their playoff spot. At 12-5, Kansas City ended the regular season fourth in points scored and eighth in points allowed.

12 responses to “Diontae Johnson: Once we win, don’t try to hop back on the bandwagon

  2. once we win

    Talk is cheap.

    Let’s face it, the Steelers were underwhelming for most of the season. Their defense is terrible. They have played great the last month or so unlike previous years when they collapsed in November and December. Ironic that they are going to play in Missouri because they’ll need to show me more than just talk. The Chiefs is going to be a tall order. They aren’t playing a team without their starting QB (Ravens) or a team with an injured QB (Browns). They are playing a good team this week. The Chiefs are favored by 12.5 for a reason.

  3. What do you expect him to say? “Yeah, we are go to KC and get pounded”? Every player from every team should be thinking they are going to be getting a win this weekend…

  5. Wow… what was the score the LAST time they played? I dont think people are jumping off the bandwagon, I think they just dont believe in your offense keeping up with KC’s.

  6. For a team that has underwhelmed so much over the last decade, the Steelers (and in particular, their WRs) talk a LOT of smack.
    Feels like a shot at their fans, who are justifiably p*seed at the lack of consistent effort.
    Sneaking into the playoffs is going to look like lipstick on a pig when KC brings the pain this weekend.

  9. Well….think about Jax vs. Colts. Could happen again. Oh heck, who am I trying to fool? Chiefs by a landslide.

  12. Way to stick it to those fans that pay your salary and allow you an amazing life. Who do they think they are anyway? They’re nothing compared to your greatness at catching a ball.

