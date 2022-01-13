Giants complete interview with Chiefs executive Ryan Poles

Getty Images

Chiefs executive Ryan Poles became the fourth candidate to interview for the Giants’ vacant General Manager position, the team announced.

Poles spoke with team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara on Thursday by videoconference. The initial interviews with candidates are being conducted remotely.

Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris, Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson and Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen also have conducted interviews with the team.

Poles, 36, is completing his first season as the Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel.

He joined the Chiefs in 2009 as the team’s player personnel assistant before three seasons as the college scouting administrator. In 2013, Poles began a four-year stint as the Chiefs’ college scouting administrator.

In 2017, the Chiefs promoted Poles to director of college scouting and then to assistant director of player personnel in 2018.