Giants interviewing Ryan Cowden, Monti Ossenfort on Friday

The Giants have lined up nine candidates for their General Manager vacancy and they’ll be two-thirds of the way through the interview process by the end of Friday.

According to multiple reports, the Giants will speak to a pair of candidates who currently work for the Titans. Their vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort will be meeting with the team.

The Giants opened the interview process on Wednesday with Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen and Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson. Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles are up on Thursday.

Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz and two 49ers execs — assistant G.M. Adam Peters and director of pro personnel Ran Carthon — are the other known candidates for the job.