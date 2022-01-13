Inglewood remains a go to host Super Bowl LVI

Getty Images

The recent decision by the Recording Academy and CBS to postpone the 64th annual Grammy Awards over health and safety concerns prompted questions about whether Super Bowl LVI would be played as scheduled in Inglewood, California. The league does, in fact, have a contingency plan in place, but the league always has a backup plan in case of the unexpected.

Katie Keenan, the NFL’s senior director of event operation, said Thursday the Super Bowl will be played at SoFi Stadium as scheduled Feb. 13.

“All of our plans for Super Bowl week remain fully in place for a month from today,” Keenan said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “We’re working along with everyone here, with the L.A. County Health Department, to make sure all of our events are being held safely.”

California Department of Public Health officials reported 108,000 new lab-confirmed cases Thursday, bringing the seven-day average to about 87,000 and surpassing the winter 2020 surge.

Several California universities are limiting fan attendance at indoor sporting events after the omicron surge led to a series of postponements. But the Chargers and Rams have had no restrictions this season. The Rams drew 74,447 on Sunday and expect a full house Monday night for their wild-card game against the Cardinals.

“I don’t think anybody has ever wavered on being able to play (the Super Bowl) here and play it safely,” Kevin Demoff, the Rams’ chief operating officer, said. “We’ve had an amazing, safe environment all year. We are fortunate this is an outdoor facility where the air gets in. We feel this building is very safe. People who come to our games have learned to be safe, and we are doing everything we can to be safe.”