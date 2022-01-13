Isaiah Wynn, Dont’a Hightower among 13 questionable Patriots

Getty Images

The Bills didn’t issue any injury designations for Saturday night’s home playoff game, but the Patriots handed out enough for both teams.

New England has listed 13 players as questionable to take the field in the Wild Card round. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn was the only one of those players who didn’t practice on Thursday.

Wynn is listed with hip and ankle injuries and he only played nine snaps in last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. Justin Herron spent most of the game at left tackle for the Patriots.

Linebackers Dont'a Hightower (knee) and Jamie Collins (ankle) are also part of the baker’s dozen. Hightower did not play against Miami while Collins sat out of practice on Wednesday.

Center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), defensive back Cody Davis (wrist), safety Kyle Dugger (hand), kicker Nick Folk (knee), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), linebacker Brandon King (toe), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), and safety Adrian Phillips (knee) drew the other question tags this week.