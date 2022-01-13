Jameson Williams declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams reportedly tore his ACL in the national championship game earlier this week and his absence hurt the Crimson Tide in their loss to Georgia.

Now we’ll see how much the injury affects Williams’ draft stock. Williams announced that he’s giving up his remaining eligibility and entering the draft on Thursday.

Consensus opinion had Williams as one of the best receivers in this year’s class and set to go in the first round. The injury may not take him out of consideration for a spot on the first night of the draft, but it could result in a lower spot in the order than he would have reached if healthy.

Williams had 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns for Alabama this season.