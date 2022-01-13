Jimmy Garoppolo upgraded to full participant Thursday

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was a full participant Thursday, his first full practice since Dec. 21. The team upgraded Garoppolo from limited in Wednesday’s session.

Garoppolo has a torn ligament and chipped bone in his right thumb but played through the injury in Week 18 after missing one game.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), linebacker Marcell Harris (Achilles), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin), left tackle Trent Williams (elbow) and punter Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion) were limited Thursday.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf) were full participants.