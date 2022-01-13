Joe Judge expresses gratitude for time coaching Giants

Getty Images

Joe Judge likely wasn’t expecting to be relieved of his duties as head coach of the New York Giants after only two seasons. Ownership was hesitant to make another change at head coach after brief stints of Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur in the position as well. But a 4-13 season that was capped off by a six-game losing streak of double-digit defeats sent the Giants back to the drawing board yet again.

Despite the abrupt end of his tenure with the Giants, Judge is still grateful for the experience in New York.

In a statement released to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, Judge thanked Giants’ ownership, his coaching staff, the players, and the fans for the support over the last two seasons.

“As I reflect on my tenure with the Giants, I want to express how truly grateful I am for the opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Giants. Thank you to the Mara and Tisch families, to the organization and incredible support staff and to the fans — proud, loyal fans who rival any fanbase in sports with their passion and devotion. It was a privilege to represent these people during the past two years. Thank you for showing up week-in and week-out to support our team.”

Judge thanked his coaching staff for the work they did alongside him the last two seasons. He also thanked the Giants alumni and the players he’s coached in New York over the past two years for their efforts and support.

“On behalf of me and my family, we leave New York with the utmost gratitude for the community, the organization, the people and the team. Thank you,” Judge said.