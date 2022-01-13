Julio Jones hoping defensive coordinators underestimate him in postseason

Getty Images

It took Julio Jones 10 games to score his first touchdown with the Texans. He did it in Week 18, catching a 3-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill.

It was Jones’ 62nd career touchdown catch.

“It felt good to get out there and start hitting some shots, and making some plays for the offense,” Jones said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “It was good. It’s been a process for me, going back and forth playing, not playing.”

Jones, whom the Falcons traded to the Titans, made 31 receptions for 434 yards in the regular season. He missed one game on the COVID-19 reserve list and six with a hamstring injury.

He knows he “can do way better” in the postseason, his fifth season in the playoffs but first since 2017.

“I have been playing the game for so long,” Jones said. “I am here. Whatever the team needs me to do, I am willing to do, and I can do it. If defenses, defensive coordinators or whatever underestimate me, that’s great. I love it, we’ll take advantage of it.

“It was good being a part of the offense (Sunday), and moving forward, helping where I can help to help the team.”

In eight postseason games, Jones has 61 receptions for 834 yards and six touchdowns.