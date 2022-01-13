Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield: We push each other and there’s a level of respect

Getty Images

The Browns have had some positive things to say about Baker Mayfield since the end of a disappointing fourth season for the quarterback.

Earlier this week, head coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry both said they expect Mayfield will be able to bounce back and play well in 2022, whether or not the quarterback has a new deal.

But Berry also said he doesn’t have any concerns about the relationship between Mayfield and Stefanski. That partnership has been called into question after Mayfield noted there were “internal things” that were problems in 2021, and one such issue was reportedly play-calling. That would fall under Stefanski’s purview.

In a Thursday interview on 92.3 The Fan, Stefanski nonetheless spoke positively of his relationship with the quarterback.

“We push each other and there’s a level of respect there,” Stefanski said, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “We work well together. I respect him. He respects me. I push him. He understands how we operate. We’ve had two years together, and I think as a team we’ve certainly just had our ups and downs.”

Mayfield finished the 2021 season completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. But even as the Browns say nice things about Mayfield at the start of the offseason, there is plenty to figure out for the team and player entering 2022.