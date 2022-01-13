Kliff Kingsbury calls J.J. Watt “very limited” in return to practice

Getty Images

Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt took a step back toward the lineup at Thursday’s practice.

Watt has been on injured reserve for more than two months after injuring his shoulder, but he was designated for return this week and there’s hope that he will be able to play against the Rams on Monday night. Watt said that call will come closer to kickoff and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that he got in a “very limited” session to start the process of determining if he’ll be ready to go.

“We wanted to get him back out doing some functional football exercises, and that was the step today,” Kingsbury said, via Alex Weiner of SI.com.

The Cardinals will practice again on Friday and Saturday, but won’t have to give Watt an injury designation for Monday as he’s not yet back on the active roster. If he’s activated before kickoff, that will be a good sign that Arizona plans on having him in the lineup.