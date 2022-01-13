Kliff Kingsbury expects the best game of Kyler Murray’s career

Getty Images

Some players rise to the occasion in their postseason debuts and others falter under the increased pressure that comes with playing in the spotlight, but Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t worrying about quarterback Kyler Murray falling into the latter category.

Kingsbury told reporters that he believes Murray has been building toward this moment throughout his entire career and that he will come up with something special when he takes the field in Los Angeles on Monday night.

“I think this is what he’s been waiting for for three years,” Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “He’s a guy who wants to be playing for something and knows he’s playing for something. This is his first shot at the playoffs, and I expect him to probably play the best game of his career. I know he’s going to give it everything he’s got.”

Murray’s strong record in big games in high school and college helped him rise to the Heisman Trophy and first overall pick of the NFL draft. Adding to it on Monday night would be a welcome start to his NFL postseason career.