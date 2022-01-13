Kliff Kingsbury: James Conner likely to be a game-day decision

Getty Images

The Cardinals’ top running backs are banged up as the team gets ready to face the Rams in the Wild Card round on Monday night. But at least one of them is planning on playing.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s website, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters in his Thursday press conference that James Conner is likely to be a game-day decision after suffering a ribs injury during the Week 18 loss to the Seahawks.

While Kingsbury also called Chase Edmonds a likely game-day decision, Edmonds himself told reporters he’s planning on playing. Edmonds missed the Week 18 contest with toe and ribs injuries.

Conner accounted for 1,127 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns in 15 games. Edmonds had 903 yards from scrimmage and a pair of TDs in 12 games.

Kingsbury also noted cornerback Marco Wilson, who missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury, is on track to play on Monday. Cornerback Kevin Peterson has cleared concussion protocol.

And defensive lineman J.J. Watt was “very limited” in Thursday’s practice, which was expected. The team is likely to take its time to see if Watt will be able to play.