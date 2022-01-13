Matt Eberflus set for Saturday interview with Jaguars

Getty Images

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus passed on a chance to speak with the Jaguars about their head coaching vacancy before the end of the regular season, but there’s nothing standing in his way now.

The regular season ended last Sunday and the Colts’ flop in Jacksonville means there’s no postseason game for Eberflus to prepare for this weekend. Their performance in that game hasn’t soured the Jaguars on Eberflus, however.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Eberflus is scheduled to interview with the team on Saturday. The Jaguars are also set to interview former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in the coming days.

Eberflus has also gotten an interview request from the Bears after wrapping up his fourth season running the defense in Indianapolis.