Matt Rhule: I’ve never been told my status depends on OC hire

Getty Images

Before the Panthers played their final game of the regular season, there were several reports that head coach Matt Rhule would be back for a third season and one report that suggested that might not be the case.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Rhule “has to hire a rock-star offensive coordinator for him to actually save his job.” During a Thursday appearance on WFNZ, Rhule was asked if that has been conveyed to him by team owner David Tepper and Rhule said it has not.

“I’ve never been told my status depends on who I hire,” Rhule said.

Rhule said he’s spoken with Tepper several times since the end of the season and that those conversations have focused on the “long-term vision” of getting better on the offensive line and finding the right quarterback. As for assistants, Rhule said the message has been “go out and hire a great staff, guys you believe in” and nothing else.

Finding the right assistants could be complicated by the fact that Rhule is seen as being on thin ice going into next season and attractive candidates could opt for other jobs that offer more than the temporary security it appears they’d be afforded in Carolina.