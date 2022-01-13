Matthew Stafford’s wife was amazed by how many 49ers fans showed up at SoFi Stadium

Getty Images

The Rams may be seeing red about the amount of red they saw at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. And they could be seeing plenty more red on Monday night against the Cardinals.

“I’ve never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game, and we came from Detroit,” Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, recently said. “Matthew was on a silent count, Jimmy Garoppolo was not. . . . It was crazy. Again, I’ve never seen anything like that but it made it very hard for us, because I guess we weren’t expecting to be on silent count.”

Apart from the fact that the 49ers travel well, the NFL’s abandonment of Los Angeles for 20 years invited the millions of football fans living there to develop an affinity for any team they chose. Thus, there are thousands of fans of every team (or maybe most teams) in Los Angeles.

Thus, regardless of the proximity of Phoenix, there are plenty of Cardinals fans in L.A. And just as there were plenty of 49ers fans at Sunday’s game, there may be plenty of Cardinals fans at Monday night’s game.