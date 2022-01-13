Mike Evans up to full practice Thursday

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans‘ practice participation took a step in the right direction on Thursday.

Evans was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury, but the Bucs listed him as a full participant in Thursday’s workout. Evans was bothered by the hamstring in the final weeks of the regular season, but was able to play in both of the team’s final two games.

Running back Ronald Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring) missed a second straight practice. Quarterback Tom Brady and defensive tackle Steve McLendon had a rest day.

Linebacker Shaq Barrett (knee), cornerback Jamel Dean (hamstring), center Ryan Jensen (shoulder), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring), linebacker Anthony Nelson (ankle), wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hip), linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), cornerback Rashard Robinson (groin), and wide receiver Justin Watson (quad) were limited participants. Punter Bradley Pinion (hip) and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (ribs) fully participated in practice.