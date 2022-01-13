PFT’s NFL wild card 2022 picks

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2022, 12:42 PM EST
NFL: DEC 26 Steelers at Chiefs
Getty images

A close race became a rout. Sort of.

After chipping away at MDS’s lead and taking a one-game margin into Week 18, a 5-0 sweep in our disagreements blew things wide open.

I finished with a 12-4 week and a full-season record of 177-94-1. MDS went 172-99-1.

Here are our picks for super wild-card weekend. He disagree on three of the games. All picks appear below.

Raiders (+5.5) at Bengals

MDS’s take: The Raiders stamped their ticket to the playoffs in one of the games of the year, and by winning instead of settling for a tie, they got to play the Bengals instead of the Chiefs. That gives them a somewhat better chance of winning, but either way, I think the much fresher Bengals should win.

MDS’s pick: Bengals 30, Raiders 20.

Florio’s take: The last time the Raiders played into overtime and home and went across the country on a short week, they stunned the Steelers. But these aren’t the Steelers. The Bengals, desperate to end a 31-year streak of postseason futility, are loaded with players who don’t care about the past. Led by Joe Burrow, they’re ready to show what they can do now, and what they plan to do moving forward.

Florio’s pick: Bengals 31, Raiders 17.

Patriots (+4) at Bills

MDS’s take: The last time the Patriots went to Buffalo, they threw only three passes on their way to an improbable win. I can’t see this game unfolding like that. The Bills’ defense will be better prepared for the Patriots’ offense, and Josh Allen will have a better game as well.

MDS’s pick: Bills 28, Patriots 17.

Florio’s take: Bill Belichick is the master of coming up with a game plan that takes away what the opponent’s offense does best. But does he have the players to execute it? And will the Bills, faced with the reality of a long-time nemesis trying to spoil a playoff party, be able to rise to the occasion? Belichick has successfully embraced moments like this longer than Josh Allen has been alive.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 20, Bills 19.

Eagles (+8.5) at Buccaneers

MDS’s take: I see the Eagles running the ball a lot and trying to play keep-away from Tom Brady. That will result in a close game, but ultimately a Buccaneers victory.

MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 20, Eagles 17.

Florio’s take: The Bucs are getting back enough healthy players to advance. Whether they can advance again is an issue for next week.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Eagles 17.

49ers (+3) at Cowboys

MDS’s take: I’m tempted to pick the upset, as I have a hunch that Jimmy Garoppolo is going to look pretty good with another week for his thumb to heal. And yet in the end I think Dak Prescott makes one more big play in the fourth quarter.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 30, 49ers 28.

Florio’s take: The Cowboys wanted to avoid the Cardinals. Congratulations? The 49ers have the right combination of talent and coaching to get it done, as long as Jimmy G doesn’t cook their goose.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 28, Cowboys 27.

Steelers (+12.5) at Chiefs

MDS’s take: This will be Ben Roethlisberger‘s last game, and I think it will be an ugly one for the Steelers, who just don’t have the personnel to keep up with the Chiefs.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 33, Steelers 14.

Florio’s take: This one is setting up to be another memorable night for the Steelers, and a forgettable one for the Chiefs. All reason and common sense suggests a Kansas City win. But with Mike Tomlin coaching and Ben Roethlisberger entering his final postseason run — and the Steelers embracing a natural and authentic nothing-to-lose vibe, they can do the unthinkable if they can deliver an early uppercut to a flatfooted favorite with players who, no matter what they hear from the coaching staff, will approach this one like the easy win that it should be. It won’t be.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 27, Chiefs 24.

Cardinals (+4) at Rams

MDS’s take: Both of these teams have faded down the stretch, but someone has to win, and I trust the Rams more than the Cardinals. Arizona, after such a promising start, will be one-and-done.

MDS’s pick: Rams 20, Cardinals 13.

Florio’s take: Both teams have had lapses. Both teams will have lapses. The Rams will have fewer against a Cardinals team that started hot and faded badly. While it remains to be seen whether Matthew Stafford can take the show on the road to a place like Green Bay or Tampa, the Rams have enough to get a chance to win on the road, wherever the road may take them.

Florio’s pick: Rams 30, Cardinals 24.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “PFT’s NFL wild card 2022 picks

  2. Buffalo only dropped the first match up because they got out coached. BB got them to try and play like the Patriots and they didn’t trust Josh with the game until it was too late; they are putting the offense on Josh now and there will be no lack of faith that he can zip it.

    Bills by a billion.

  3. The other lock aside from the Chiefs is clearly the 49’ers. They are playing a regular season team whom have limited talent and heart.

  4. Florio thinks the Steelers can upset the Chiefs, but doesn’t think the Raiders can pull off an upset of their own. Oh, ye of little faith…

  6. Philthy is the most overrated team in the playoffs. They’ll get blown out by Tampa. I expect the 49ers to handle the Cowboys because Dakota can’t read a defense when under pressure (not the same as handling a blitz). The rest are too close to call.

  9. Raiders get the win on the road and Bengals 3rd worst O-line will allow some forced fumble Carr the Star gets that win after sitting out. Chiefs get a bye week vs Steelers, #1 D Bills force Mac Jones into turnovers, Cardinals get revenge for Murray’s injury last year and Palmer’s injury, Cowboys edge 49ers, you take Prescott over Jimmy G, Brady gets his revenge vs the Eagles

  12. Bengals over Raiders -Hoping for a good game But the Bengals appear to be getting hot at the right time..
    Patriots over Bills – just seems like one of those moments in history where the Bills look to be on the brink of greatness and BAMMMM… Belichick would be the one to do it…
    Bucs over Eagles – Eagles have a huge hurdle of overcome after struggling most of this season while the Bucs play well at home…
    49ers overs Cowboys – I think as long as Jimmy G holds up, Shanahan will coach Dallas defense off their game…
    Chiefs overs Steelers – I do think the Steelers could pull out the win because stranger things like that has happened this season BUT Chiefs slip by with win…
    Rams over Cardinals – The Cardinals have been overrated and their past few games have shown it… The Rams live to play another weekend!

  13. Going back and forth all week on Bucs/Eagles and when I think about it I get the sense this could be one of the biggest upsets of the year.

    The Bucs run defense isn’t what it was last year and they haven’t looked good down the stretch. The Eagles have the #1 run offense in the league and they’ve been scary good in the last half of the season. And they’re healthy and the Bucs are not. In fact this is the kind of scrappy underdog team that Tommy hates playing as he’s shown in the past against the Giants.

    Think I’ll go with Eagles. One and done for Tommy 😢

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.