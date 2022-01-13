Report: Panthers interviewing Colts RB coach Scottie Montgomery for OC opening

USA TODAY Sports

A second Colts assistant coach is on the list of candidates for the Panthers offensive coordinator position.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that running backs coach Scottie Montgomery will interview with the team. Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh has already interviewed for the opening created by the in-season firing of Joe Brady.

Montgomery just completed his first season on the Colts’ staff and Jonathan Taylor‘s All-Pro season made it a successful one. Montgomery had stints as the offensive coordinator at Maryland and Duke sandwiched around a three-year run as the head coach at East Carolina. He also spent three years on Mike Tomlin’s staff as the Steelers’ wide receivers coach earlier in his career.

Panther head coach Matt Rhule responded to a report calling his job status was tied to his offensive coordinator on Thursday by saying that he hasn’t been told that the two are connected. Finding the right coordinator to improve the team’s offensive production will be vital to his continued employment in Carolina, however.