Report: Vikings request interview with Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raîche

photo courtesy of Philadelphia Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings have requested an interview with Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche for their general manager vacancy, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Raîche has spent three seasons with the Eagles and was promoted to her current position prior to the 2021 season. She joined the franchise in 2019 as a football operations/player personnel coordinator in 2019.

Raîche came to the Eagles from the Canadian Football League, where she had spent five years working for the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts. She joined the Alouettes as a coordinator of football administration in 2015 before being promoted to assistant general manager in 2017. She left the team after that season to join the Argonauts as their director of football administration, where she served for two years before making the jump to the NFL.

Raîche is the sixth known candidate to replace fired General Manager Rick Spielman. Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf, Browns executives Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Glenn Cook, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek, and Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown have also received interview requests from the Vikings.

Susan Tose Spencer is the only woman to ever hold a general manager position. in the NFL. She held the role from 1983-85 after being promoted by her father, team owner Leonard Tose.