Ryan Tannehill: I didn’t get my mojo back because I never lost it

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was named the AFC’s offensive player of the week for Week 18 after throwing four touchdowns to help the Titans clinch the top seed in the AFC with a win over the Texans.

That performance capped a strong three-game run for Tannehill. He threw seven touchdowns and didn’t turn the ball over as Tennessee won its final three games after a rough patch that threatened to knock them down the playoff ladder. They lost three of four after an 8-2 start and Tannehill turned the ball over seven times over that span.

With his performance on the upswing, Tannehill was asked on Wednesday about whether he feels he has his mojo back.

“Contrary to popular belief, I feel like I never lost it. . . . I felt good all season and I think we’ve done some good things here the last fews weeks to catch our stride a little bit,” Tannehill said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “Excited about the momentum we’ve kind of gained over the past few weeks. Hopefully, we can build on it as we move forward.”

The Titans will be off this week and they’re expected to have running back Derrick Henry back in the lineup when they return to action in the divisional round. That may not mean a change in mojo, but it shouldn’t hurt their chances of keeping that momentum rolling despite the brief break in the schedule.