Texans also fire offensive coordinator Tim Kelly

Getty Images

A week ago, David Culley said he “100 percent” expected Tim Kelly to return as offensive coordinator next season. The Texans, though, fired Culley on Thursday. Soon after, Kelly also was out, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Kelly’s departure was not a surprise given the Texans’ firing of Culley.

Kelly joined the Texans in 2014, following Bill O’Brien from Penn State. He stayed on as offensive coordinator after O’Brien was fired so he could continue his work with Deshaun Watson.

Watson, though, was inactive for every game this season, and the Texans are expected to trade him this offseason.

That left Culley and Kelly with Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills at the position. They won as many games (four) this season as they did last season with Watson but ranked 32nd in total offense and 30th in points.