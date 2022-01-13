Texans fire David Culley

Getty Images

David Culley is one-and-done as head coach of the Texans.

Culley was fired this afternoon, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 66-year-old Culley was brought in as a first-year head coach for the 2021 season at the most tumultuous time in the Texans’ franchise history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson ended up sitting out the season amid a dispute with the team and an ongoing investigation into accusations of sexual assault brought by massage therapists, longtime team leader J.J. Watt was released, and new front office boss Jack Easterby made major changes within the organization.

Given all that turmoil, Culley would seem to have done a solid job just by matching last year’s total of four wins. But it wasn’t enough to get another job.

Now the Texans will begin searching for a new head coach, at a time when there’s a widespread perception that the Texans are a franchise with major issues, and that turning the team around won’t be easy.