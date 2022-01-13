Tom Brady wasn’t aware Eagles fans remain miffed he didn’t shake hands with Nick Foles

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2022, 2:55 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Four years ago, the Eagles beat Tom Brady and the Patriots to win the Super Bowl. After the game, Brady didn’t shake hands with quarterback Nick Foles.

During a Thursday press conference, Brady was asked whether he’s aware that Eagles fan remain “obsessed” with the fact that Brady snubbed Foles.

No, I’m not,” Brady said. “I’m not.” (Brady’s demeanor was eerily similar to Ryan’s when denying that he left a certain package on Michael Scott’s carpet.)

“I’ve shaken Nick’s hand plenty of times, though,” Brady added. “So I have a lot of respect for Nick. I try to be a good sport as best I can. I know it doesn’t always look like that, because sometimes I get a little pissed out there. But for the most part I try to be a good sport.”

Brady may have shaken hands with Foles after victories by Brady’s team. However, when Foles and the Bears beat Brady in the notorious “fourth down?” game, Brady once again sidestepped a postgame handshake.

Foles won’t be there this time, obviously. If the Eagles stun the Bucs, will Brady shake hands with Jalen Hurts? We’ll see.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Tom Brady wasn’t aware Eagles fans remain miffed he didn’t shake hands with Nick Foles

  3. “I try to be a good sport as best I can. I know it doesn’t always look like that, because sometimes I get a little pissed out there. But for the most part I try.” — Tom Brady

    “Do. Or do not. There is no try.” — Yoda

  4. This is clearly one poor reflection on Brady as when he doesn’t get what he wants, which you know he’s so spoiled he gets everything. But, when he doesn’t get it, like a win here in other games where he had major gaffes to lose big games, he pouts.

    We’re simply talking about a different human in the Giselle Era. She thinks he craps gold, as does everyone around him.

    I am not sure it’s intentional or whatnot, as a lot of times, he’ll talk to the other QB in private, but it is a bad look.

  6. This is a bunch of whining over nothing. The Super Bowl is different. The second the clock hits 0:00 the confetti flies, the field gets roped off, people get ushered off the field. Its chaos for the people down there. Brady has lost enough times in the Super Bowl to know that you just walk off the field, it isnt about you, its about the other team. They won, let them enjoy it and get out of the way. “waaah, he didnt shake his hand after, waaaah”. If Nick wasnt miffed about it, then why the hell are you?

  7. Brady shakes hands with quarterbacks who are worthy. Nick Foles is not. He was never nominated for an MVP in his entire playing career. He did the same thing to lucky Eli Manning.

  9. tb12x6 says:
    January 13, 2022 at 3:06 pm
    maybe it was his 7 rings that got in the way of the handshake
    ——–
    He “only” had 5 at the time.

  12. Ya, that was kind of lame, but I bet most Eagles fans pretty much forgot about it when they hoisted that Lombardi trophy.

  14. Give me a break, Eagles fans are not obsessed with this. Bad question from Rob Maaddi. Biased opinion from an Eagles fan, but that was one of the greatest games ever. Thx Tom for dropping the pass and fumbling it away at the end 🙂

  15. That would be weird, to have your team win the Super Bowl, and then being out there wondering if your QB had his hand shook, and being upset if it wasn’t,

  18. This is the one negative thing about Brady that is never mentioned. He is the goat but a sore loser. You’re a grown man. Get over it.

  21. Real Eagles fans care that they won the Super Bowl, not about handshakes after the game. Lots of Eagles fans still think the debunked Rams walkthrough tapes were also done for Philly. You can’t fix some people who are that broken.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.