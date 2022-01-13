Travis Etienne: Rookie season was like going to a birthday party and not getting cake

Getty Images

The Jaguars took a pair of Clemson products in the first round of the 20201 draft, but they only got a chance to see one of them on the field during the regular season.

A Lisfranc injury suffered in the preseason caused running back Travis Etienne to spend his rookie season sitting in meetings rather than trying to help the Jaguars offense on the field on Sundays. Etienne said it was good for him to be in those meetings, but looked back to his childhood to explain why the experience was less fulfilling than he wanted it to be.

“I think being in the meetings every day, it helped me in a way, helped me in a sense because I felt like I was a part of it,” Etienne said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “I feel like I was a part of everything. I was like a little kid going to the birthday, but I just couldn’t have any birthday cake. That’s the best way I can put it. That’s how this year’s been for me. So next year, I’m just looking forward to just indulging in all the cake that I can.”

Etienne has started running in a pool and said his next step “is to get back doing weightlifting” because his foot has limited his ability to do squats and other lower body work. He expects to be ready to go for offseason work with a new coach and an eye on doing more than clapping when the candles get blown out.