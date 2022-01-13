Tyron Smith returns to full practice Thursday

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith had a full practice Thursday ahead of the team’s wild-card playoff game against the 49ers.

It was only the 26th time this season — out of 53 practices — that Smith has practiced fully. He has missed 15 practices and was limited for 12, including Wednesday’s session.

Smith missed five games with the ankle injury and one with COVID-19, but in the 11 games he played, Smith showed he remains one of the best at his position in the NFL.

Linebacker Keanu Neal (chest, elbow) did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Safety Israel Mukuamu (hamstring) remained limited.

Linebacker Francis Bernard (groin), safety Jayron Kearse (hamstring), tight end Sean McKeon (neck), running back Tony Pollard (foot) and cornerback Nahshon Wright (not injury related/personal matter) were full participants.