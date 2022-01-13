Whitney Mercilus back at practice for Packers

Getty Images

When Packers pass rusher Whitney Mercilus suffered a torn biceps in November, he was thought to be out for the season. But he may not be.

Mercilus has been designated to return from injured reserve and was back at practice in Green Bay today.

That doesn’t necessarily mean he’s healthy enough to play or will be on the field for the Packers when they host a divisional round game next weekend. But it at least means the Packers think it’s possible he could play at some point in this postseason, and they want to get a look at him on the practice field.

Mercilus suffered the injury in his fourth game with the Packers, who signed him in October after he was released by the Texans.