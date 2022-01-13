Zac Taylor says Tee Higgins is good to go for Saturday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Tee Higgins was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday, but the Bengals have no concern about his status for Saturday’s home playoff game against the Raiders.

Higgins didn’t appear on the injury report at all on Tuesday, so his appearance on Wednesday with a foot injury caused some concern about a new injury that could threaten his availability for the Wild Card round. Head coach Zac Taylor put that to rest on Thursday.

Taylor said that Higgins is good to go for the Bengals’ first playoff game since after the 2015 season and that he was only limited in the technical sense.

“Maybe he took one or two less reps than normal,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com.

Higgins was second on the team with 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns this season.