Andy Reid disappointed Eric Bieniemy isn’t a head coach, thinks this is the year

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been viewed as one of the top head-coaching candidates in the NFL for years, but he still hasn’t been hired. His boss thinks this is the year.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said today that he would have hoped Bieniemy would have already had the job, but believes that wight eight head-coaching vacancies across the NFL this offseason, Bieniemy has a great chance to be a head coach in 2022.

“It disappoints me that someone hasn’t hired him,” Reid said. “I think this year he’s going to end up with one.”

As the NFL has come under intense criticism for a lack of Black head coaches (currently only one), Bieniemy’s inability to get a job has become a focal point. If Reid is wrong and Bieniemy is again left out, that criticism will intensify.