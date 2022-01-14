Andy Reid disappointed Eric Bieniemy isn’t a head coach, thinks this is the year

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2022, 2:33 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been viewed as one of the top head-coaching candidates in the NFL for years, but he still hasn’t been hired. His boss thinks this is the year.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said today that he would have hoped Bieniemy would have already had the job, but believes that wight eight head-coaching vacancies across the NFL this offseason, Bieniemy has a great chance to be a head coach in 2022.

“It disappoints me that someone hasn’t hired him,” Reid said. “I think this year he’s going to end up with one.”

As the NFL has come under intense criticism for a lack of Black head coaches (currently only one), Bieniemy’s inability to get a job has become a focal point. If Reid is wrong and Bieniemy is again left out, that criticism will intensify.

17 responses to “Andy Reid disappointed Eric Bieniemy isn’t a head coach, thinks this is the year

  1. Yes and no. What makes Bieniemy any different than Matt Nagy, Brad Childress, Doug Pederson, Pat Shurmur, or Steve Spagnuolo? Sure, Doug has a Super Bowl but who knows how much of it was him vs Reich/DiFillipo, but just like Ravens and Seahawks DCs, I think people finally realized that having AllPro/HoF players on the defense makes it a LOT easier to be a great DC/HC.

  5. Really?…IMO, either he’s interviewing terribly or Owners/GM’s are holding his past mistakes/indiscretions against him!!!

  6. Oh, I don’t know. Maybe Eric Bieniemy has already reached his full potential. Maybe, just maybe he’s not Head Coaching material. Not everyone is.

  7. Maybe if he actually called plays and wasn’t an offensive coordinator in name only, he might of gotten a chance already.. “he helps out with the game plan.” Is week.

  8. An offensive coordinator with an elite QB and isn’t the playcaller? No thanks.

  9. Everyone knows that’s Andy’s offense. Eric just hold the play call sheet and whispers the script Andy gave him.

  10. Because he’s not.. if he was he would have adjusted his play calling in the SB.

    You knew you didn’t have the regulars in on the O line but kept trying to go deep. Didn’t keep a back in to block or a TE to chip. Just stick with the same game plan you ran all year and your QB got killed.

    Made absolutely zero adjustments

  11. These are generally not the comments you make about somebody you really don’t want to lose.

  13. This is my only issue with EB. Who calls the plays? Andy Reid. So while I am sure Eric is highly involved in his offensive game plans in the end the guy making the day in and day out decisions on that side of the ball is Andy Reid. I know Andy isn’t going to say that out loud but its the truth. I truly think if EB wants a HC job he needs to leave KC, go somewhere that doesn’t have Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, & Hill and show the NFL that he can take an average to above average offense and make it into a great one. Until then he is going to always to be looked at as Andy Reid’s side kick not his oc.

  15. Nagy worked out so well and the fact that Bieniemy hasn’t called plays doesn’t bode well for Bieniemy

  17. Josh McDaniels calls plays and he was a horrible head coach, so maybe that isn’t the best barometer

